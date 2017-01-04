Fournier (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

The Magic have labeled Fournier as questionable prior to each of the last five contests before ultimately ruling him out, but he might have a more realistic chance of suiting up Wednesday. Since the Magic aren't holding a morning shootaround, the team won't have the benefit of evaluating Fournier earlier in the day, but the 24-year-old was at least able to put in a workout during pregame warmups Monday, and could be cleared to play Wednesday if he's able to log a successful workout in warmups again. In the event that the Magic decide to hold him out for a sixth straight contest, however, Jodie Meeks, who scored a season-high 23 points Monday against the Knicks, would pick up another start at shooting guard and handle most of the minutes at the position.