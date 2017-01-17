Fournier (foot) has been ruled questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

It was initially reported that Fournier would be out for the foreseeable future after he aggravated his bruised right heel that caused him to miss five games at the end of December. However, it appears the injury is not as severe as first thought, as the guard still has a chance of playing through the soreness Wednesday. Look for more updates to come after the team goes through Wednesday morning shootaround. Jodie Meeks, who started in Fournier's absence Saturday, would likely continue to start at shooting guard should Fournier remain sidelined.