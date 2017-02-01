Fournier will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier returned to action Monday against the Timberwolves in a bench capacity following an eight-game absence due to soreness in his right foot. In 23 minutes, he finished with nine points, two assist and one rebound, while converting 4-of-11 field goal attempts and 1-of-4 three-point attempts. Fournier will return to the lineup at shooting guard Wednesday, meaning veteran C.J. Watson will shift back to the bench.

