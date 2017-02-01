Magic's Evan Fournier: Returning to starting lineup
Fournier will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fournier returned to action Monday against the Timberwolves in a bench capacity following an eight-game absence due to soreness in his right foot. In 23 minutes, he finished with nine points, two assist and one rebound, while converting 4-of-11 field goal attempts and 1-of-4 three-point attempts. Fournier will return to the lineup at shooting guard Wednesday, meaning veteran C.J. Watson will shift back to the bench.
