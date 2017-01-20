Fournier (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier is still dealing with a sore right heel and will be held out for the fourth game in a row, and the ninth time in a 14-game stretch. Along with Fournier, Jodie Meeks (thumb) and C.J. Wilcox (knee) are also out Friday, so the Magic's depth at shooting guard figures to be tested. Look for Mario Hezonja, C.J. Watson and D.J. Augustin to benefit from increased minutes.