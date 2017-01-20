Magic's Evan Fournier: Ruled out Friday
Fournier (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier is still dealing with a right heel injury that will now leave him out for a fourth straight game. He remains without a timetable for return, but with Jodie Meeks (thumb) and C.J. Wilcox (knee) also ruled out Friday, look for Mario Hezonja to see a heavy dose of minutes at shooting guard against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Will remain sidelined Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out indefinitely after aggravating heel injury•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Saturday vs. Jazz•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores just eight points in loss•