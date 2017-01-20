Fournier (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier is still dealing with a right heel injury that will now leave him out for a fourth straight game. He remains without a timetable for return, but with Jodie Meeks (thumb) and C.J. Wilcox (knee) also ruled out Friday, look for Mario Hezonja to see a heavy dose of minutes at shooting guard against Milwaukee.