Fournier (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier was able to take part in Saturday's practice and his foot reportedly responded well, although he'll sit out at least one more game to make sure he's at full strength before taking the court. That said, it sounds like a return Monday against the Timberwolves is a real possibility, so it'll be a situation to monitor over the next 24 hours or so. With Fournier out Sunday, look for C.J. Watson to draw another start and see extended minutes while working with the top unit.