Fournier (foot) will sit out Sunday's game against the Warriors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic are going to continue to play it safe with Fournier, who's still not quite at full strength because of a bruised heel. He'll receive treatment throughout the week with the hope of taking the court Tuesday against the Bulls, although Fournier has yet to be given any sort of concrete timetable for a return. C.J. Watson will start at shooting guard in his place and should see an uptick in minutes.