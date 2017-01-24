Fournier (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise considering Fournier was unable to participate in practice Monday. It'll mark his sixth consecutive absence, and veteran C.J. Watson should once again be in position for an increased workload with D.J. Augustin (ankle) also ruled out. Over Orlando's last two games, Watson has played 36 and 31 minutes, respectively, though it's Jeff Green who will get the start at shooting guard.