Magic's Evan Fournier: Ruled out vs. Hornets
Fournier (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Initially deemed questionable, Fournier will now miss his third straight game as he continues to deal with a bruised right heel. Coach Frank Vogel said the Magic hope this will be Fournier's final absence, and that seems rather likely considering Orlando is off until Sunday.
