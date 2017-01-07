Fournier posted 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during a 100-93 loss to Houston on Friday.

Fournier returned to the starting lineup at shooting guard in his second game back from a five-game absence and nearly double-doubled for the first time this season. His return to the starting lineup pushed Jodie Meeks back to the bench, where he played just 14 minutes and went scoreless. Fournier has gotten 65 minutes over the last two games and there's no reason to think he won't continue to get big minutes going forward. He has a good matchup against the Lakers on Sunday.