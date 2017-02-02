Fournier started at shooting guard and scored 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, two steals and one rebound in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to the Pacers.

After missing seven of eight games, Fournier returned to action Monday, coming off the bench and playing limited minutes. Though his production Wednesday was modest, the important fact is that he effectively played his full minutes load. Fournier is averaging 32.7 minutes, 16.7 points and 1.7 threes per game this season. Though he has not matched those levels in his first two games back, it is way too soon to draw any sweeping conclusions.