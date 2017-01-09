Fournier put up 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in a 111-95 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

This was Fournier's most productive outing of his three games since returning from a right heel contusion, though he still had a subpar percentage from the field and turned the ball over four times. Nonetheless, the fact that Fournier has seen 30-plus minutes in all three contests suggests he's not being limited at all by the injury, so it shouldn't be long before his efficiency improves.