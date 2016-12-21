Fournier amassed 26 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 44 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 double overtime win against Miami.

Fournier scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in the last six games and played the most of any Orlando player in the double overtime victory. He's shot the ball well over the last six games, at 52.6 percent. Fournier is averaging a career-best 17.4 points per game so far this season.