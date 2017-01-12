Fournier finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to the Clippers.

Wednesday was Fournier's worst game since returning from a heel injury on January 4th. He failed to crack double-digits in the scoring column for the first time since December 4th, and missed both of his three-point attempts. Fournier is one of Orlando's most consistent perimeter scorers, so if he remains healthy his depth chart spot is stable, but Wednesday's struggles might be a sign that he's still dealing with lingering heel issues.