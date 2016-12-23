Fournier (heel) will sit out Friday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier came out of Thursday's loss to the Knicks with a right heel contusion, and after the Magic initially labeled him a game-time call heading into Friday's tilt, it was decided that he would sit out for the first time all season. With their leading scorer out of the lineup, there should be plenty of touches to go around on the offensive end, and Jodie Meeks, who will replace Fournier as the starting shooting guard, should be one of the main beneficiaries. C.J. Watson should also see an uptick in minutes as Meeks' backup, while Mario Hezonja could also potentially enter the rotation.