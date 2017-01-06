Fournier will start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier returned from a five game absence on Wednesday, when he scored 14 points in 30 minutes of action off the bench in a loss to Atlanta. On the season, he's averaging 33.7 minutes per game, and he'll likely see a similar workload Friday. Jodie Meeks will return to his role off the bench now that Fournier is in the starting five.

