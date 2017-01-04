Fournier (hee) will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier is coming off a five-game absence because of a heel injury, so the Magic want to ease him back into action and will instead bring him off the bench. That means Jodie Meeks should stick in the starting five and could potentially still see the bulk of the shooting guard minutes if the Magic opt to limit Fournier's playing time. It may be wise to temper expectations for Fournier until he's fully expected to be on his usual workload.