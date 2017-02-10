Magic's Evan Fournier: Turns in 24 points in loss
Fournier scored 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) along with nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 43 minutes Thursday during a 112-111 loss to the 76ers.
Fournier played the second-most minutes he's played all season, and stuffed the stat sheet while he was out there. Although he struggled with his jumpshot, he nearly registered a triple double. The nine assists are particularly odd for Fournier. The last time he dished out any more than five assists was December 14th against the Clippers.
