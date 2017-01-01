Fournier (heel) will not be available Sunday against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier came into Sunday listed as questionable with a bruised right heel but he'll ultimately be sitting out for a fourth consecutive game. The Magic's next opportunity to get him back on the court will be Monday against the Knicks while Jodie Meeks and Mario Hezonja benefit from added opportunities in the meantime.