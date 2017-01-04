Fournier (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fournier sat out Orlando's past five games due to his heel injury that he suffered on Dec. 22. The team has not indicated whether or not Fournier would start in his return or if he would see his normal minute load, but it should come as little surprise if he sees a lesser role than usual in his first game back. Jodie Meeks, who had been starting in Fournier's place, will likely see his minutes reduce to their typical levels with Fournier back on the court.