Fournier (heel) will not play Monday against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier will miss his fifth straight game Monday due to the sore heel that has kept him off the court since Dec. 22. While he will remain out Monday, he was able to warm up prior to the game, so he could have a chance to return for Orlando's next game Wednesday against Atlanta.

