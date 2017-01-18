Fournier (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier is dealing with a lingering right heel injury and has yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return. He'll remain out Wednesday for a third straight contest, with his next opportunity to take the floor on Friday against the Bucks. Look for Jodie Meeks to draw another start in his place, likely pushing for a 30-plus minutes role while working with the top unit.