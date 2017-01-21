Magic's Jeff Green: Drops 18 in win vs. Bucks

Green recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during a 112-96 victory against the Bucks on Friday.

The 18 points were the most Green's scored since Dec. 14 when he went for 19 against the Clippers and the two blocks tied a season high. He's been fairly consistent on the offensive end lately, as he's scored in double figures in four straight games, which ties his longest such stretch so far this season. Green is on pace for the worst offensive season of his career, as his 9.5 points per game and 39.2 field goal percentage averages would be career worsts. So we'll see if he can continue to build off the good play of late against the Warriors on Sunday.