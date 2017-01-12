Magic's Jeff Green: Horrid shooting night in start

Green started at power forward Wednesday, scoring 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) along with five rebounds in 25 minutes during a 105-96 loss to the Clippers.

With Ibaka nursing a sore shoulder, Green got the nod at power forward and stunk up the joint. His jumper looked completely broken, and he wasn't very successful as a playmaker either, finishing with zero assists. Green is now averaging a career-low 9.2 points per game as well as a career-low 23.8 minutes per game off the bench. He's also shooting a career low 39.1 percent from the field. Not a great season so far.