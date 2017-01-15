Magic's Jeff Green: Leads bench with 11 points Saturday

Green tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and five rebounds over 18 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Jazz.

Following a 3-for-13 shooting night two games ago, the nine-year veteran has bounced back to go 6-of-13 from the field over his next two appearances, including 2-for-4 from three-point range. Green also has double-digit scoring outings in five of his last eight games, and continues to serve as a dependable source of offense off the bench for a Magic squad that can sometimes struggle to generate points with their starting five.