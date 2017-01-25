Magic's Jeff Green: Scores double-digits as a starter
Green started at shooting guard and scored 13 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 100-92 loss to the Bulls
Though Green set his season high for minutes, his production was not much different from the previous five games. If his minutes remain elevated, however, it is likely that his play will also improve, though he is unlikely to warrant ownership in shallower leagues. He is averaging 23.6 minutes, 9.6 points, and 3.0 assists.
