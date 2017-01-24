Magic's Jeff Green: Starting at shooting guard

Green will get the start at shooting guard Tuesday against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Evan Fournier and D.J. Augustin both still sidelined, the Magic will shake things up and go with what might be the largest starting lineup any team has thrown out this season. Elfird Payton will get the nod at point guard, while Green will start at shooting guard with Aaron Gordon at small forward. Serge Ibaka gets the nod at the four, and Nikola Vucevic will start at center. Green is riding a streak of five consecutive games with at least 11 points, but he's shooting just 41.3 percent from the floor for the month of January.