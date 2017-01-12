Magic's Jeff Green: To start at power forward Wednesday

Green will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Serge Ibaka is sitting out Wednesday's contest with a shoulder injury, so Green gets the first call to replace him in the starting five. Green should take on a much bigger workload Wednesday, after averaging 22.8 minutes so far in five games to start January.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola