Magic's Jeff Green: Will miss Tuesday's game
Green will miss Tuesday's game for personal reasons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
With his fiancee going into labor on Monday night, Green flew back to Florida in order to be present for the birth of his child. With Green out and Jodie Meeks recovering from thumb surgery, Evan Fournier should assume an extensive role Tuesday with Mario Hezonja also seeing expanded minutes. Green should be back for Thursday's home game against the 76ers.
More News
-
Magic's Jeff Green: Scores double-digits as a starter•
-
Magic's Jeff Green: Starting at shooting guard•
-
Magic's Jeff Green: Drops 18 in win vs. Bucks•
-
Magic's Jeff Green: Leads bench with 11 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Jeff Green: Horrid shooting night in start•
-
Magic's Jeff Green: To start at power forward Wednesday•