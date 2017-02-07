Magic's Jeff Green: Will miss Tuesday's game

Green will miss Tuesday's game for personal reasons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With his fiancee going into labor on Monday night, Green flew back to Florida in order to be present for the birth of his child. With Green out and Jodie Meeks recovering from thumb surgery, Evan Fournier should assume an extensive role Tuesday with Mario Hezonja also seeing expanded minutes. Green should be back for Thursday's home game against the 76ers.