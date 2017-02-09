Magic's Jeff Green: Will play Thursday vs. Sixers
Green (personal) will play in Thursday's game against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Green missed Tuesday's game against the Rockets to attend the birth of his son, but his absence won't extend beyond that with a return to the court Thursday. With Aaron Gordon (foot) already ruled out for Thursday's contest, Green is in line to take on even more minutes in his return at a wing position that the Magic already lacked depth at.
