Magic's Jeff Green: Will sit out Tuesday for personal reasons

Green will miss Tuesday's game against the Rockets for personal reasons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With his fiancee going into labor Monday night, Green flew back to Florida in order to be present for the birth of his child. Green's playing time had already been on a downturn following the recent return of Evan Fournier from a foot injury, but the veteran forward's absence Tuesday could pave the way Mario Hezonja to enter the rotation as the main backup to Aaron Gordon. Green figures to rejoin the Magic in time for Thursday's game against the 76ers.