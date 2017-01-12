Meeks scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added five rebounds, five steals and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to the Clippers.

In the two games prior to Wednesday, Meeks experienced a miserable stint on the bench as Evan Fournier (heel) returned to the starting lineup. He readjusted to the sixth-man role well against the Clippers, and was only one of two Orlando players to hit a three-pointer. While Meeks' production likely won't reach his level of play with Fournier out, when Meeks scored a season high 23 points on January 2nd, but he's still one of Orlando's only outside threats and will get quality minutes as a result.