Meeks is expected to enjoy a multi-game stint as the Magic's starting shooting guard with Evan Fournier (heel) out indefinitely, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier previously missed five games in late December and earlier this month while nursing a right heel contusion, and the injury has since resurfaced. In addition to the heel bruise, Fournier noted that the entire bottom of his right foot is hurting, so the Magic figure to shut him down temporarily in order for him to heal up. Meeks reentered the starting five in Saturday's loss to the Jazz with Fournier out, and has seen his production pick up during his seven starts in place of Fournier this season. In those contests, Meeks is averaging 12.4 points (on 48.4% shooting), 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.