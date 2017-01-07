Meeks went for zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 14 minutes during a 100-93 loss to Houston on Friday.

Meeks moved back to a bench role as Evan Fournier was reinserted into the starting lineup in his second game back from a five-game absence. And it didn't go well for Meeks, as he had his first scoreless game since Dec. 14. Meeks had a decent run as a starter while Fournier was out, but his production will likely be minimal and inconsistent while Orlando has a healthy roster.