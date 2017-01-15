Meeks went for 12 points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal over 38 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Jazz.

Meeks drew the spot start for the ailing Evan Fournier (foot) and was a nice complementary presence on a night where all five members of the Magic starting five hit double digits in the scoring column. The eight-year veteran did a nice job setting up his teammates for some of those scoring opportunities with his six assists actually representing a season high. Meeks continues to be a serviceable source of scoring and three-pointers in his usual bench role, and is capable of slightly better returns along the lines of Saturday's on occasions when he's deployed as a starter.