Meeks will not play on Thursday against the Knicks, as he's away from the team following a death in the family, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Magic are going into a back-to-back set, so there's a chance Meeks won't be available for Friday's matchup with the Lakers either. Meeks' absence shouldn't shake up the Magic's regular rotation too much, but it could provide guys like Mario Hezonja and C.J. Watson a couple additional minutes off the bench.