Meeks (personal) returned from a one-game absence, started and registered nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 27 minutes during a 109-90 win over the Lakers on Friday.

Meeks rejoined the Magic after he missed Thursday's game following the death of his grandmother and got the start against his former team with Evan Fournier (heel) sidelined. He got off a season-high 11 field goal attempts across a season-high 27 minutes but continued to struggle with his shot. Meeks is shooting a miserable 21.4 percent over his last five games. He may start to see some increased playing time, however, if Fournier is forced to miss additional time.