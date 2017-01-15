Meeks will draw the start at shooting guard Saturday against the Jazz, Dante Marchitelli of FOX Sports Florida reports.

With Evan Fournier (foot) out, Meeks will enter the starting five. In the five previous games without Fournier, Meeks has provided 13.4 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals across 28.0 minutes per game for the Magic.