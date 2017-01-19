Meeks suffered a dislocated right thumb during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans and will not return, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Meeks drew the start at shooting guard for the ailing Evan Fournier (foot), but was forced from the game after playing just 16 minutes, finishing with five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two turnovers. An X-ray on the thumb came back negative, so it appears he's avoided any sort of fracture. That said, there's a chance he's able to play through the injury with a splint, although we should see his status updated ahead of Friday's game against the Bucks.