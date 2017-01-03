Meeks recorded 23 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during a 115-103 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Meeks bested his season high in points by three, as he made a season-high six three-pointers. He is benefiting from Evan Fournier's (heel) five-game absence by scoring in double figures in the last four contests and averaging 3.3 three-pointers per game over that span. Meeks is a streaky player, and he will be capable of games like this for as long as Fournier remains out.