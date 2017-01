Meeks underwent successful surgery on his thumb Tuesday and is considered out indefinitely, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Meeks wasn't originally expected to need surgery after being diagnosed with two sprained ligaments in his thumb, but after having the injury reevaluated, team doctors decided it would be in his best interest to have a procedure performed. He was originally given a four-to-six week timetable for a return, but this recent surgery could change that, hence why he's now considered out indefinitely. We should see his status updated once a more concrete timetable is known, but for now, expect Meeks to miss multiple weeks while recovering from surgery.