Meeks (personal) has rejoined the Magic and will be available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Joshua Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After missing Thursday's loss to the Knicks following the death of his grandmother, Meeks was back in Orlando on Friday. The veteran has served in a bench role in all 11 of his appearances this season, but with Evan Fournier (heel) being labeled as a game-time decision Friday, Meeks could have a shot at entering the starting five at shooting guard and potentially picking up his most minutes of the season. If Fournier is good to go, Meeks will still hold down a vital role as a three-point specialist for the second unit, effectively pushing C.J. Watson, who played 17 minutes Thursday, out of the rotation.