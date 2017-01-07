Meeks will return to a bench role Friday against the Rockets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Meeks had started at shooting guard in each of the previous six games, but after Evan Fournier (heel) returned from a five-game absence in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks and played well in 30 minutes off the bench, he'll be given clearance to take back his normal spot in the top unit. The move back to the bench should result in a sizable downturn in playing time and productivity for Meeks, who averaged 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.3 minutes per game during his run as a starter.