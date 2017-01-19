Meeks (thumb) will be sidelined for a period of four to six weeks, after an MRI showed that he has two sprained ligaments in his thumb, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Evan Fournier (foot) missing seven games since Dec. 23 with a lingering injury, Meeks had been starting in his place and performing well, averaging 10.2 points on 41.1 percent from behind the arc, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals across 25.5 minutes per game over that span. If Fournier misses Friday's game against the Bucks, or is on limited minutes, C.J. Watson and Mario Hezonja will likely see sizable upticks in workload at the shooting guard slot.