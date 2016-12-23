Meeks will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Meeks was away from the team and missed Thursday's loss to the Knicks following the death of his grandmother, but after rejoining the Magic on Friday morning, he'll gain a promotion to the top unit with Evan Fournier (heel) set to miss his first game of the season. With the move to the starting lineup, Meeks could be in line for a season-high minutes load and may potentially serve as the Magic's top scoring option in the backcourt, making him an attractive punt play in DFS contests. C.J. Watson and Mario Hezonja may also see more playing time than normal with Fournier sitting out.