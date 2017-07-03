Isaac dealt with a sore hip during Monday's Orlando Summer League matchup with the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The injury isn't expected to be serious and the regular season is still months away, so it's not an overly concerning development. That said, the Magic take on the Knicks this Wednesday for the team's next summer league matchup, so they could opt to hold Isaac out as a precaution.

CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories