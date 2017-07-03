Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Dealing with sore hip
Isaac dealt with a sore hip during Monday's Orlando Summer League matchup with the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The injury isn't expected to be serious and the regular season is still months away, so it's not an overly concerning development. That said, the Magic take on the Knicks this Wednesday for the team's next summer league matchup, so they could opt to hold Isaac out as a precaution.
