Isaac (hip) will be sidelined for the Magic's final two Summer League contests, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac, who suffered a hip strain after a mid-air collision during Monday's loss to the Mavericks, will miss the remainder of the Magic's Summer League games as a precautionary measure. Through three Summer League outings, the rookie averaged 10.3 points, 8.0 boards and 1.7 blocks across 18.6 minutes per game, demonstrating his versatility as a forward. That said, according to Robbins, Isaac's wind could be a concern, as he "asked out after the opening several minutes Saturday and again on Sunday".

