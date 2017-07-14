Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Agrees to three-year deal with Magic
Simmons agreed a three-year deal Friday with the Orlando Magic, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
While the exact details of the contract are yet to be released, but David Aldridge is reporting that the deal is fully guaranteed, so it appears as though Simmons is going to get a nice pay day after two impressive seasons with the Spurs. Simmons joins a Magic team that is fairly crowded on the wing with Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross and rookie Jonathan Isaac all in line to see minutes there. Either way, Simmons is definitely expected to have a larger role than what he had in San Antonio, but his fantasy value for next season ultimately depends on how many minutes he ends up seeing in what will likely be a role off the bench.
