Hezonja finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes in a 128-104 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Hezonja opened the second half as the small forward on the top unit, as Aaron Gordon's (foot) early exit paved the way for an elevated role for the second-year swingman. Gordon indicated after the contest that he doesn't expect to miss much time with the injury, though he could still be at risk of missing Thursday's game against the 76ers. A Gordon absence would make Hezonja a top candidate to start and take on added minutes, but the 21-year-old has done little to demonstrate that he can be productive in extended run. Hezonja has produced just three double-digit scoring outings all season and is shooting 35 percent from the field.