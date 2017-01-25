Hezonja tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 100-92 loss to the Bulls.

After averaging only 5.1 minutes per game in December and playing double-digit minutes only once in the first eight games of January, Hezonja's role has increased, as he is averaging 17.2 minutes over the Magic's last five games. Unfortunately, the increased playing time hasn't translated to more scoring. The 21-year-old is averaging 4.8 points over that five game stretch.